Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 12,324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after acquiring an additional 999,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 38.6%

Shares of EFV opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.