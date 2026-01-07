Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Microchip raised its Q3 fiscal 2026 net sales guidance to about $1,185M (above prior guidance) and cited strong bookings and recovering end markets — the core driver of the stock rally. Microchip Technology Provides Q3 Fiscal 2026 Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Microchip raised its Q3 revenue forecast on strong bookings, reinforcing the company update and contributing to after?hours upside. Microchip Technology raises Q3 revenue forecast on strong bookings
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets and trade reports note Microchip pre?announced a December?quarter beat (net sales above guidance), which markets interpreted as confirmation the recovery is broadening. This is cited across coverage as the main catalyst for the intraday surge. Why Microchip Technology Rallied Double-Digits Today
- Positive Sentiment: News outlets and market summaries report the stock “surged” after the guidance bump and outlook comments, highlighting investor enthusiasm around bookings and backlog strength into March. Microchip Technology (MCHP) Surges 11.6% on Net Sales Beat, Bright Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted: JPMorgan raised its price target to $85 and put an overweight rating on MCHP; Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy with an $80 target; Needham nudged its target higher — analyst upgrades and target increases supported momentum. Benzinga analyst coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Aggregated analyst commentary pieces and roundups (13-analyst views, post?earnings buy/sell/hold discussions) are circulating — useful for gauging consensus but not a single decisive catalyst. 13 Analysts Have This To Say About Microchip Technology
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley left an equal?weight rating and a lower $69 price target, which implies downside versus current levels and could cap enthusiasm if the broader macro or demand signals soften. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley coverage
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.
Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
