TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $230,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

DIS opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Positive Sentiment: Blockbuster box office—Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed $1 billion worldwide in 18 days, which should boost near?term studio revenue and help Q1 results if the momentum continues. Read More.

Blockbuster box office—Disney’s Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed $1 billion worldwide in 18 days, which should boost near?term studio revenue and help Q1 results if the momentum continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support—Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $140 price target, citing a streaming profitability inflection, parks reacceleration and strategic opportunities (AI, ESPN optionality) that underpin medium?term upside. Read More.

Analyst support—Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $140 price target, citing a streaming profitability inflection, parks reacceleration and strategic opportunities (AI, ESPN optionality) that underpin medium?term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum indicators—Coverage from Zacks highlights earnings growth and price strength that make DIS a stock to watch, supporting investor sentiment around recovery expectations. Read More.

Momentum indicators—Coverage from Zacks highlights earnings growth and price strength that make DIS a stock to watch, supporting investor sentiment around recovery expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions and booking guidance—Disney released multiple targeted summer hotel discounts and booking guidance (4 discount types) intended to fill rooms and manage capacity; this may lift volumes but has unclear margin impact. Read More.

Promotions and booking guidance—Disney released multiple targeted summer hotel discounts and booking guidance (4 discount types) intended to fill rooms and manage capacity; this may lift volumes but has unclear margin impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational changes ahead—Coverage outlines major changes coming to Disney parks this year (policy, pricing and experience tweaks) that could affect guest flows and long?term economics but are operational rather than immediate financial shocks. Read More.

Operational changes ahead—Coverage outlines major changes coming to Disney parks this year (policy, pricing and experience tweaks) that could affect guest flows and long?term economics but are operational rather than immediate financial shocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deep discounting may pressure near?term revenue—Reports show Walt Disney World slashed summer 2026 hotel prices by as much as 40%, suggesting weaker advance demand that could reduce near?term RevPAR and margin. Read More.

Deep discounting may pressure near?term revenue—Reports show Walt Disney World slashed summer 2026 hotel prices by as much as 40%, suggesting weaker advance demand that could reduce near?term RevPAR and margin. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputation and safety concerns—A string of incidents and investigations at Walt Disney World (recent deaths, a lone infant found) has drawn negative headlines that could dent consumer confidence and attendance if publicity continues. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

