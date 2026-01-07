Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). In a filing disclosed on January 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teledyne Technologies stock on December 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) on 12/2/2025.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:TDY opened at $532.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,986,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7,237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 309,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 305,337 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,819,000 after acquiring an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

