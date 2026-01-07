Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,174 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.7%

BATS USMV opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

