Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 95,915 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,915 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.