iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 361,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IJH opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

