Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. BWM Planning LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $119,000.

AVDE opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

