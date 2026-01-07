Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.74% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $72,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $114.58.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

