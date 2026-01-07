592,741 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,778,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Zeta Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 124.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zeta Global by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Zeta announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to launch Athena by Zeta — an AI-driven, answer?driven marketing product that could accelerate product differentiation and higher?value commercial deals. Investors see this as a growth and AI?moat catalyst. Zeta Global and OpenAI Team Up to Deliver Answer-Driven Marketing with Athena by Zeta™
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revisiting Zeta’s story after the Marigold acquisition and the new targets that followed; coverage highlights shifting narrative from pure growth to expanded product and margin optionality, supporting a re?rating by some sell?side firms. Why Analysts See Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Story Shifting After Marigold Deal And New Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~72,011 call options (a ~219% jump vs. typical volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. (Options volume report)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zeta will participate in an upcoming investor conference, giving management a forum to present strategy, Athena integration plans and updated targets — a potential source of further guidance or color but not immediate revenue impact. Zeta Global to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier analysis noted Zeta’s strong Q3 results but softer guidance, which altered parts of the investment case — this remains a caution: beat?and?guide dynamics could limit upside if management’s forward commentary is conservative. How Strong Q3 Beats but Softer Guidance at Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market headlines and “most active movers” lists highlighted ZETA amid broader tech/AI interest — useful for visibility and short?term trading flows but not a fundamental driver by itself. These stocks are moving the most today: Nvidia, AMD, Palantir, Zeta Global, Vistra, OneStream, and more
In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.
Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.
At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.
