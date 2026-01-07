Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,723 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.63.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.