RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 772.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Dutch Bros Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Read More

