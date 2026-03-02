Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Commerzbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRZBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerzbank

Commerzbank Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Free Report ) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commerzbank were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG is a major German banking group headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Founded in 1870, the bank operates as a universal financial institution offering a broad range of services to private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (the German “Mittelstand”), and large corporates. Its core business lines include retail and corporate banking, transaction banking, capital markets and investment banking, as well as asset and wealth management.

On the retail side, Commerzbank provides everyday banking products such as deposit accounts, payment services, consumer loans, mortgages and digital banking channels for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.