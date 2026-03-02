Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,826 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 29th total of 24,196 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winchester Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winchester Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Winchester Bancorp by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $143,000.

NASDAQ:WSBK opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 million and a PE ratio of 56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Winchester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Winchester Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WSBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Winchester Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

