Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

Yuanbao Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,457 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 29th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,862 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000.
Shares of NASDAQ YB opened at $19.54 on Monday. Yuanbao has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $880.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yuanbao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.
