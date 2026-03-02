Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 26.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,769 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 402,989 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VWOB stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,418,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

