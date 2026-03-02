Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 26.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,769 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 402,989 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
VWOB stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
