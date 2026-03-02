Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Declines By 26.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,769 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 402,989 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VWOB stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Advisors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Larch Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,418,000.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

