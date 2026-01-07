Head-To-Head Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) & BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $244.77 million 3.09 -$131.98 million ($0.30) -19.41 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $110.43 million 1.94 $28.75 million $0.71 12.13

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays out -213.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT pays out 180.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -26.91% 7.51% 2.16% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 12.93% 6.42% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BrightSpire Capital and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 2 0 5 0 2.43 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats BrightSpire Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpire Capital, Inc. in June 2021. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

