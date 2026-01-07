Analyzing Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) & Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) and Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Ranger Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ranger Energy Services pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinetik pays out 742.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ranger Energy Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Kinetik has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Kinetik”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $571.10 million 0.55 $18.40 million $0.65 22.37 Kinetik $1.48 billion 3.88 $244.23 million $0.42 84.79

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinetik has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ranger Energy Services and Kinetik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kinetik 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.59%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $47.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Ranger Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services 2.72% 5.60% 4.05% Kinetik 6.70% -5.74% 1.81%

Summary

Kinetik beats Ranger Energy Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 402 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services that are used primarily for pump down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 66 wireline units and 29 high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; and coiled tubing, decommissioning, and snubbing services, as well as provides proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas streams. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

