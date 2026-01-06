Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,651 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.77.

Westaim Stock Down 2.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $612.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Westaim had a negative net margin of 123.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

About Westaim

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

