Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,921 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 856.50.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

