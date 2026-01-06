Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

