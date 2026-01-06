United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

UAL stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $116.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

