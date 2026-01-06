Voya Investment Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,539,786 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 55.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 236.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 77,685 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NovoCure by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Up 5.0%

NovoCure stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.73. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.81 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 27.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NovoCure

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.