Brady Corporation $BRC Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brady by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Brady by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 17,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $1,391,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,456.25. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $296,190.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,413.36. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,048 shares of company stock worth $5,272,329. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brady presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Brady Stock Up 2.9%

BRC opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. Brady Corporation has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $84.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $405.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.65 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

