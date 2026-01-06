Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 694,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 516,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.08.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The firm had revenue of C$232.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.
