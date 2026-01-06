Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “Hold” at Cfra Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Netflix from $135.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $131.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NFLX opened at $91.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,370 shares of company stock worth $168,251,193. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after buying an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,672.4% in the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 943,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 890,299 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,434,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

