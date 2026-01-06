Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,645,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,104 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,143,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 573,361 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,157,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,491,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 123,240 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

