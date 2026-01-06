Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLCO. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BLCO opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,801,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,855 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,776,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.