SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $492.04 and last traded at $489.77, with a volume of 7566920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.63.

The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.02 and a 200-day moving average of $460.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

