Analyzing Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) & Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hoya and Exro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00 Exro Technologies 2 2 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hoya and Exro Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 9.37 $1.35 billion $4.08 38.07 Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.07 -$210.86 million ($0.47) 0.00

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. Exro Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hoya has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Exro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.33% 21.01% 16.56% Exro Technologies -1,420.35% N/A -61.37%

Summary

Hoya beats Exro Technologies on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

