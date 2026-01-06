TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Insider Sells $2,030,389.59 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Seth Krauss sold 9,777 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,389.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,829.61. This represents a 55.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.62. 1,279,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.62. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.53.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 368.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter worth $6,138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

