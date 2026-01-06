TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Insider Sells $6,535,049.76 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Shapiro sold 32,022 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $6,535,049.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,155.36. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.62. 1,279,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,487. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $218.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.62.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,106,000 after buying an additional 887,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in TKO Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,530,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,057,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,806,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,670,000 after purchasing an additional 383,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,326,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TKO Group from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

