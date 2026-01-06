Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Director Laila Partridge Sells 10,000 Shares

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,942.36. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LWLG traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.81. 2,755,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.85. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 20,797.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

