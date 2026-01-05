CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 252691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

CHAR Technologies Trading Up 7.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.57.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials. The company also provides custom equipment for industrial water treatment; and services in environmental compliance, environmental management, site investigation and remediation; and engineering and resource efficiency services.

