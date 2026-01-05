Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 46,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 22,585 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLAKY. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

Featured Articles

