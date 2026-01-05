AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $90.92. 20,482,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 19,784,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. UBS Group cut AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 2.70.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $2,940,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,220. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $773,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 382,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,572,882.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $187,236 and sold 2,354,621 shares valued at $164,348,075. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 82.6% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 22.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 138.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

