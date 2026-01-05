Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 63,709 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 63,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,534,749.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 400,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,652,646.19. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 24,087,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,436,082. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a $24.55 target price on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.