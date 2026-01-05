FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO David Devilliers III Sells 4,589 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David Devilliers III sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $104,399.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,217.50. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRPH traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,854. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 million, a P/E ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.57. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FRP by 86.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in FRP in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FRP in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

FRP Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: FRPH) is an industrial services holding company that provides asset integrity and life-extension solutions to heavy-industry clients. Through its operating subsidiaries, FRP offers a broad suite of non-destructive testing (NDT), inspection services, mechanical maintenance, protective coatings, thermal spray and surface-preparation services. These offerings help clients maintain and extend the service life of critical equipment and infrastructure across multiple sectors.

The company’s core activities include ultrasonic, radiographic and magnetic-particle testing, site-based inspections, welding and fabrication support, and specialized coating applications designed to withstand extreme environments.

