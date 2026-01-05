Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Souvik Das Sells 5,273 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $126,973.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 100,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,204.48. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 1st, Souvik Das sold 41,594 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,001,999.46.

On Monday, December 8th, Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $215,900.00.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 24,087,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,436,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,813,000 after buying an additional 274,664 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,675,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,304,000 after buying an additional 1,580,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,566,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

