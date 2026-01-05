Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark Jenkins Sells 12,750 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total transaction of $5,138,505.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,230,588.72. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 7.5%

CVNA stock traded up $30.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.32. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $485.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.14.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

