Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $617,812.14 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,483.01. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Subi Sethi sold 7,344 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $176,843.52.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 24,087,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,436,082. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

