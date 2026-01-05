Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DaVita (DVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DaVita (NYSE: DVA) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – DaVita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – DaVita was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – DaVita had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.