Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56.

About Adamera Minerals

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

