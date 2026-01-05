Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 and last traded at GBX 54.62, with a volume of 216350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.30.

Hercules Site Services Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of £44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.21.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc is a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, which joined the AIM market in February 2022. Founded in 2008 by CEO Brusk Korkmaz, Hercules provides site services to a diverse range of blue-chip clients, including Balfour Beaty, Costain, Skanska, Kier, and Hill Group. Our services include:

– Labour Supply (blue collar operatives)

– Civil Projects, mainly in the water utilities sector for the likes of Thames Water, Southern Water, Anglian Water, and Severn Trent

– Suction Excavator services

– Hercules Construction Academy, upskilling our workers and providing training to individuals from across the industry

– Future Build Recruitment, is our first acquisition and provides white collar recruitment services.

