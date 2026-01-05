JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 and last traded at GBX 868, with a volume of 65645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 842.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 817.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 67.67. The company has a market capitalization of £473.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends

The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.

Key points

Expertise

• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P. Morgan’s global investment platform.

Portfolio

• Active approach seeks out high quality UK large-cap stocks with the ability to deliver a growing income and long-term capital growth.

