HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.30 and last traded at GBX 3,126.57, with a volume of 3159682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,120.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,055.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,853.39.

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

