Gattaca (LON:GATC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 and last traded at GBX 112, with a volume of 507474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.

Gattaca Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.97. The company has a market capitalization of £34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Gattaca (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gattaca had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Gattaca plc will post 6.0025957 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gattaca Company Profile

In related news, insider Oliver Whittaker sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £15,219.90. Also, insider Matt Wragg sold 41,661 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £37,494.90. Corporate insiders own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

STEM talent partners of choice since 1984.

For over 35 years, Gattaca has been helping clients across the world grow by solving their biggest talent challenges.

From contingent recruitment to managed service packages such as our comprehensive RPO offerings, we combine top-tier teams with top-tier tech to deliver award-winning, personalised service on a global scale.

Our purpose is clear – “To provide the skills needed to build a better future – one job at a time.”

