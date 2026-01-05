Sandeep Sahai Sells 16,394 Shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 16,394 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $394,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 931,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,436,178.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, January 1st, Sandeep Sahai sold 134,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,231,191.70.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 24,087,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,436,082. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.55 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.