Sun Hung Kai and (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Sun Hung Kai and Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.35. Sun Hung Kai and shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 359 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited is a Hong Kong–based non-bank financial institution offering a diversified suite of services across securities brokerage, asset management, corporate finance and wealth management. Originally founded in 1969 as a securities brokerage firm, the company has since broadened its scope to include individually tailored investment solutions, structured products and advisory services for both institutional and private clients.

The asset management division of Sun Hung Kai oversees portfolios spanning public equities, fixed income and alternative investments, including private equity and real estate.

