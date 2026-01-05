NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.8750.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

